- Understanding critical shifts in trade and global markets
- Mastering digital transformation
- Deepening customer relationships with technology
- Finding and retaining great talent.
LEADING GROWTH
INNOVATION | SALES & MARKETING | TALENT | TECH
The 2018 CEO2CEO Summit is the event of the year for CEOs and C-suite executives positioning their companies for success in 2019.
The 2018 event will focus on how to drive growth in the coming year:
This intensive single-day event is tailored to busy chief executives looking to meet and share knowledge with peers from across industries and across the nation. Intimate and interactive, you’ll come away with new insights and new relationships that will help you avoid mistakes and find new opportunity in the midst of change.
Get the latest info
Stay up to date with the latest announcements including keynotes, updated agenda content & more.
Featured Speakers
Event Venue
Apella Event Space at Alexandria Center
Apella is New York City's most innovative meeting and event space. Located within the Alexandria Center for Life Science – New York City
450 East 29th Street, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10016
Apella is located on 29th Street between 1st Avenue and the East River. Private circular driveway is accessible from the east side of 1st Avenue at 29th Street.
Event Sponsors
Contact Us
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Simone Bunsen at events@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1591.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the CEO2CEO Summit?
Please feel free to contact Chris Chalk, Vice President of Business Development at cchalk@chiefexecutive.net
|Chief Executive Group, LLC
|9 West Broad Street, Suite 430
Stamford, CT 06902
|Tel: 203.930.2700
events@chiefexecutive.net
© 2018 | ChiefExecutive.net | Chief Executive magazine
