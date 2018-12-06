TRANSFORMATION
In times of powerful change and disruption, why do some CEOs thrive while others stumble? Why do some leaders find opportunity in chaos while others succumb to it?
At the CEO2CEO Summit 2018, you'll meet some of the most successful chief executives of our era who have mastered turbulent times to foster innovation and speed growth. These high-performance executives will help hone your plans for growth and inspire new ways of thinking about the challenges you face today.
This intensive single-day event is tailored to busy chief executives looking to meet and share knowledge with peers from across industries and across the nation. Intimate and interactive, you’ll come away with new insights and new relationships that will help you avoid mistakes and find new opportunity in the midst of change.
Event Venue
Apella Event Space at Alexandria Center
Apella is New York City's most innovative meeting and event space. Located within the Alexandria Center for Life Science – New York City
450 East 29th Street, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10016
Apella is located on 29th Street between 1st Avenue and the East River. Private circular driveway is accessible from the east side of 1st Avenue at 29th Street.
Contact Us
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Simone Bunsen at events@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1591.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the CEO2CEO Summit?
Please feel free to contact Chris Chalk, Vice President of Business Development at cchalk@chiefexecutive.net
